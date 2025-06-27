Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0378: Change of Use of first floor area from offices (Class E) to 1 x residential unit (Class C3). Capital Dental, 29A High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey
2025/0373: Single-storey detached outbuilding ancillary to the main dwelling. 8 Elmtree Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0461: Installation of a rear extract flue. 37 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
2025/0324: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer window, insertion of 2No front roof lights. 50 Hart Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0489: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 73 Fullerton Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0353: Single-storey front extension and change of use from car showroom and vehicle service and MOT garage (Class B2/Sui Generis) to an Islamic Community Centre and place of worship (Class F1(f)/F2(b). Buckinghams, Albert House, Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2025/0486: Single-storey front and side extension. 9 Hanbury Path, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2025/0382: Single-storey front extension to form garage with pitched roof. 60 Eastmead
Heathlands
2025/0423: Detached garage. Woodlands, St Catherines
Hoe Valley
2025/0436: Single-storey rear and first-floor extension. Internal alterations and demolition of existing garage. Laurel Cottage, 6 Stockers Lane, Kingfield
2025/0437: Listed Building Consent for erection of a single-storey rear and first-floor extension. Internal alterations and demolition of existing garage. Laurel Cottage, 6 Stockers Lane, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0412: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to convert 2No flats back to a single dwelling. 88 Arthurs Bridge Road
Mount Hermon
2025/0365: Single-storey side extension with integrated garage following demolition of existing garage. 5 Dorset Drive
2025/0441: Single-storey front extension. Saxton, Shaftesbury Road
Pyrford
2025/0407: Change of use from Dwelling House C3 to Children's Home C2. 49 Boltons Lane,
St John’s
2025/0425: Rear conservatory. 22 Fairmead
Surrey Heath
Bisley & West End
25/0605/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension. The Heathers, 9 Shaftesbury Road, Bisley
25/0623/FFU: Front porch extension and single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 26 Wilcot Close, Bisley 25/0636/FFU: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and side extension. 25 Benner Lane, West End
Chobham
25/0631/FFU: Use of existing hard surfacing for car storage together with outdoor storage of equipment. Langshot Equestrian Centre, Land at Gracious Pond Road, Chobham
Lightwater
25/0602/FFU: Single-storey front garage and porch extensions. 15 Fox Covert
25/0608/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 24/1249/FFU for the outward movement of approved wall supporting half landing to staircase to be flush with the rear main wall at first-floor level. 8 Turnville Close
25/0614/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 15 (landscaping) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0615/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 18 (Remediation Strategy) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0616/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 21 (energy statement) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0624/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 11 (traffic management) attached to planning permission 21/0542/FFU for demolition of existing dwelling, sub-division of plot and erection of 2 four-bedroom dwellings. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0629/FFU: Detached chalet bungalow, with garage, parking and private amenity space. Land rear Of 20 And 22 Junction Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0604/DTC: Details pursuant to conditions 4 & 5 (CEMP and CTMP) of appeal ref.APP/D3640/W/24/3343307 (application ref.23/0581/FFU) allowed on 25 November 2024. St Margarets, Woodlands Lane, Windlesham 25/0628/DTC: Details pursuant to condition 3 (SuDS) of appeal ref.APP/D3640/W/24/3343307 (application ref.23/0581/FFU) allowed on 25 November 2024. St Margarets, Woodlands Lane, Windlesham
