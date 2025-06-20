Woking Borough Council

Byfleet & West Byfleet

2025/0440: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory and shed. 102 Hart Road

2025/0426: First-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension. Insertion of 2No side rooflights. 19 Queens Avenue

2025/0456: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 14 Winern Glebe

2025/0455: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 7.5m, maximum height of 3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 14 Winern Glebe

Canalside

2025/0371: Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign, 1x internally illuminated projecting sign, 1x halo illuminated ATM surround with backlit logo and 1x attractor panel. 21 - 25 Commercial Way

2025/0427: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to rear fenestration. 24 Vale Farm Road

2025/0370: Proposed new shopfront, installation of 1no. ATM and surround and installation of new wall mounted CCTV camera. 21 - 25 Commercial Way

Heathlands

2025/0411: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. Padua, Hook Heath Road

Horsell

2025/0454: Single-storey side and rear extensions and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following part demolition of side extensions. Insertion of side rooflights. 11 Wheatsheaf Close

2025/0442: Single-storey side extension. Wildways, Horsell Rise

2025/0428: Alterations to existing vehicular access. 15 Whopshott Avenue

Knaphill

2025/0418: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to rear landscaping. 4 Ayrshire Crescent

2025/0399: Retrospective planning permission for new 1.8m tall boundary fencing and change of use from amenity land to private residential. 26 Mint Walk

Mount Hermon

2025/0421: Rear outbuilding. 10 Martinsyde

2025/0443: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to ascertain proposed works involving removal of existing combustible materials (insulated render system and balconies) on Blocks A, B, C, D, E, F, K and I and replacement with new non-combustible alternatives of same appearance does not require planning permission. Cardinal Place, Guildford Road

Pyrford

2025/0448: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Beech Lea, Woodlands Road, West Byfleet

2025/0419:: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 95 Balmoral Drive, Maybury

2025/0452: Single-storey side extension and attached garage following demolition of existing garage. Woodmere , 2 Orchard Lea Close

St John’s

2025/0401: Formation of proposed rear dormer and front rooflights. 67 Inkerman Road, Knaphill

2025/0383: Single-storey front extension and insertion of rooflights to main roof and single-storey rear outrigger and landscaping and driveway modifications to the front to create 1 parking space. Alterations to fenestration to include external insulation and render to all existing walls. 142 Goldsworth Road

2025/0453: Rear outbuilding. 8 Winnington Way

2025/0446: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuildings and conservatory. 17 Briarwood Road

Surrey Heath Borough Council

Bisley & West End

25/0432/PMR: Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission 23/0347/FFU. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road

25/0548/FFU: Single-storey rear extension and new first-floor extension. Sunnymede, New England Hill

Windlesham & Chobham

25/0555/PIP: Permission in Principle for development of land to west of 35 Mincing Lane Chobham for up to 5 self-build dwellings. Land west of 35 Mincing Lane, Chobham

25/0572/FFU: Erection of three dwellings, change of use of existing stable flats (C3) to equestrian storage (sui generis) following demolition of residential log cabin and outbuildings with external alterations, landscaping, car parking, and other associated works. Poplar Grove Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham

25/0606/FFU: Single-storey rear extension. 59 The Grange, Chobham

25/0620/LLB: Listed building consent for demolition of enclosed entrance porch and adjacent single-storey front extension, replacement of rear single-storey extensions with part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension, single-storey rear extension, replacement of concrete ground floor with insulated limecrete, reconstruction of rear historic wall, replacement of non-historic windows, replacement of all services, reconfiguration of secondary staircase, removal of existing ground floor non-historic bathroom and kitchenette, internal alterations (including wall removal and changes to position of openings and timber stripping), new front dormer, new front porch, timber frame repairs, roof and chimney repairs. Burr Hill Cottage, Little Heath Road, Chobham