Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0440: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension following removal of existing conservatory and shed. 102 Hart Road
2025/0426: First-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension. Insertion of 2No side rooflights. 19 Queens Avenue
2025/0456: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 14 Winern Glebe
2025/0455: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 7.5m, maximum height of 3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. 14 Winern Glebe
Canalside
2025/0371: Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign, 1x internally illuminated projecting sign, 1x halo illuminated ATM surround with backlit logo and 1x attractor panel. 21 - 25 Commercial Way
2025/0427: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to rear fenestration. 24 Vale Farm Road
2025/0370: Proposed new shopfront, installation of 1no. ATM and surround and installation of new wall mounted CCTV camera. 21 - 25 Commercial Way
Heathlands
2025/0411: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. Padua, Hook Heath Road
Horsell
2025/0454: Single-storey side and rear extensions and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following part demolition of side extensions. Insertion of side rooflights. 11 Wheatsheaf Close
2025/0442: Single-storey side extension. Wildways, Horsell Rise
2025/0428: Alterations to existing vehicular access. 15 Whopshott Avenue
Knaphill
2025/0418: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to rear landscaping. 4 Ayrshire Crescent
2025/0399: Retrospective planning permission for new 1.8m tall boundary fencing and change of use from amenity land to private residential. 26 Mint Walk
Mount Hermon
2025/0421: Rear outbuilding. 10 Martinsyde
2025/0443: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to ascertain proposed works involving removal of existing combustible materials (insulated render system and balconies) on Blocks A, B, C, D, E, F, K and I and replacement with new non-combustible alternatives of same appearance does not require planning permission. Cardinal Place, Guildford Road
Pyrford
2025/0448: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Beech Lea, Woodlands Road, West Byfleet
2025/0419:: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.2m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 95 Balmoral Drive, Maybury
2025/0452: Single-storey side extension and attached garage following demolition of existing garage. Woodmere , 2 Orchard Lea Close
St John’s
2025/0401: Formation of proposed rear dormer and front rooflights. 67 Inkerman Road, Knaphill
2025/0383: Single-storey front extension and insertion of rooflights to main roof and single-storey rear outrigger and landscaping and driveway modifications to the front to create 1 parking space. Alterations to fenestration to include external insulation and render to all existing walls. 142 Goldsworth Road
2025/0453: Rear outbuilding. 8 Winnington Way
2025/0446: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing outbuildings and conservatory. 17 Briarwood Road
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0432/PMR: Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission 23/0347/FFU. Hagthorne Cottage, Lucas Green Road
25/0548/FFU: Single-storey rear extension and new first-floor extension. Sunnymede, New England Hill
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0555/PIP: Permission in Principle for development of land to west of 35 Mincing Lane Chobham for up to 5 self-build dwellings. Land west of 35 Mincing Lane, Chobham
25/0572/FFU: Erection of three dwellings, change of use of existing stable flats (C3) to equestrian storage (sui generis) following demolition of residential log cabin and outbuildings with external alterations, landscaping, car parking, and other associated works. Poplar Grove Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
25/0606/FFU: Single-storey rear extension. 59 The Grange, Chobham
25/0620/LLB: Listed building consent for demolition of enclosed entrance porch and adjacent single-storey front extension, replacement of rear single-storey extensions with part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension, single-storey rear extension, replacement of concrete ground floor with insulated limecrete, reconstruction of rear historic wall, replacement of non-historic windows, replacement of all services, reconfiguration of secondary staircase, removal of existing ground floor non-historic bathroom and kitchenette, internal alterations (including wall removal and changes to position of openings and timber stripping), new front dormer, new front porch, timber frame repairs, roof and chimney repairs. Burr Hill Cottage, Little Heath Road, Chobham
