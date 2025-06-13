2025/0162: Single-storey front, rear and side extensions to existing ground-floor shop and of two-storey rear extensions to 2 x existing flats with new roof construction above and new access, including hip-to-gable roof extension to No.219, provision of habitable accommodation throughout the new roof construction and of associated front and side-facing rooflights. Erection of waste/recycling and cycle stores and associated landscaping. 215 - 219 Walton Road