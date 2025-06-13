Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0444: Single-storey side extension following demolition of single-storey side extension and existing garage. 39 Sanway Close, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0429: Installation of structural fixings to exterior of building. Hilton Hotel, 8 Victoria Way
2025/0450: Single-storey rear extension and insertion of side windows. 12 Broadwater Close, Woodham
2025/0424: Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 16 apartments. Barclays, Town Gate House, Church Street East
2025/0162: Single-storey front, rear and side extensions to existing ground-floor shop and of two-storey rear extensions to 2 x existing flats with new roof construction above and new access, including hip-to-gable roof extension to No.219, provision of habitable accommodation throughout the new roof construction and of associated front and side-facing rooflights. Erection of waste/recycling and cycle stores and associated landscaping. 215 - 219 Walton Road
Goldsworth Park
2025/0395: Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 23 Hawkswell Close
Heathlands
2025/0432: Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for change of use of Class E space to form 4 apartments. Crofton Clinic, Crofton, Wych Hill
2025/0447: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension and covered side car port. Alterations to fenestration. Trees , Hook Heath Avenue
Hoe Valley
2025/0420: Sub-division of existing dwelling into 2 No. residential units. 30 Sundridge Road, Kingfield
2025/0433: Single-storey side and rear extension. Dunvegan , Pembroke Road
Horsell
2025/0430: Single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing side extension. Formation of front terrace and installation of front and side steps. Alterations to fenestration. 1 Guernsey Farm Drive
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0566/FFU: Single-storey front extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with increased roof height. 39 Arethusa Way, Bisley
25/0580/FFU: Single-storey rear extension, removal of existing fence and re-location of existing gate to extend driveway. 10 Sundew Close, Lightwater
25/0591/FFU: Single-storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with rear dormer. 33 Commonfields, West End Lightwater
25/0570/FFU: The installation of two air conditioning condenser units to exterior east elevation. 48-50 Guildford Road 25/0575/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed extension to driveway, landscaping to remaining front garden and side area and dropped kerb extension. Willow Bank, 6 Perry Way
25/0577/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (Facade Details) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0578/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 16 (Landscape Management Plan) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0579/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 19 (drainage) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99-101 Guildford Road
25/0581/FFU: Erection of part single part two-storey front and side extensions following demolition of existing garage, conversion of loft to create habitable accommodation with roof lights. Installation of solar panels and air source heat pump with changes to fenestrations and landscaping. 21 Heronscourt
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0545/FFU: Erection of machinery, general implements and supplies storage barn and permeable hardstanding. Ascot Park Polo Club, Westcroft Park Farm, Windlesham Road, Chobham
25/0571/GPS: Application under Class J, Part 14, Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development)(England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for proposed installation of Solar Photovoltaics (PV) equipment on the roof slopes of Barns 2 and 3. Holly Farm, Pennypot Lane, Chobham
25/0574/FFU: Proposed replacement equestrian exercise track. Ascot Park Polo Club, Westcroft Park Farm, Windlesham Road, Chobham
25/0589/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey outbuilding to provide habitable accommodation ancillary to the main dwelling following demolition of existing shed. Updown House, Shrubbs Hill, Chobham
25/0600/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of two single-storey side extensions. Amberley, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
25/0601/GPE: Prior approval for larger home extension (Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A) with maximum depth of 8 metres, maximum height of 4 metres and eaves height of 2.65 metres. Amberley, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.