Plans to make local government more streamlined and effective in Surrey are now open for consultation.
Neighbouring councils, local public service providers, chambers of commerce, along with voluntary groups, local residents and others have until August 5 to submit their views.
In February, the government invited Surrey councils to submit proposals for reorganisation. Of the three submissions received in May, the government is putting two forward for consideration in the consultation:
A proposal for two unitary councils: East Surrey and West Surrey.
A proposal for three unitary councils: East Surrey, West Surrey and North Surrey.
The programme of local government reorganisation affects 21 areas in England and seeks to stop needless duplication, unlock efficiency savings and improve accountability by reorganising councils into single units.
Surrey is the first such area to have proposals put to a consultation.
Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution Jim McMahon said: “We want local government to be as efficient and effective as possible. That’s why we’re building sustainable unitary councils, able to deliver on local priorities and improve outcomes for local people, as part of the Plan for Change.
“Surrey is leading the way towards stronger local government that provides the high-quality public services people deserve. I urge residents to engage with the consultation and make their views on the future of their area heard.”
The easiest way to take part in the consultation is by visiting www.gov.uk/government/consultations/local-government-reorganisation-in-surrey
If the Secretary of State decides to implement a proposal, secondary legislation, which will be subject to Parliamentary approval, will be required to abolish existing councils and establish new structures to go live in April 2027.
Transitional arrangements would replace scheduled local elections in 2026 with elections for the new councils, which will operate initially as new unitary authorities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.