A former Mayor of Woking has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Bryan Cross, who served as mayor in 2007-8, was recognised “for services to the community in Surrey”, the culmination of almost 40 years’ volunteering.
“Dad was also a local councillor for 17 years and he always described himself as a ‘community politician’ rather than someone in it for the politics,” said his daughter Rachel. “He was also governor of two local schools, Sythwood School, for 19 years, and Woking High School, for 14.
“His heart has always lain with true community causes and supporting the people who need it most. He is committed to helping and supporting the people of Woking.
“He is unassuming and modest and would never seek recognition for himself. He works tirelessly to improve and support the lives of people living locally and has dedicated much of his life to his community.”
Bryan, 77 next month, has lived in Woking from the age of two and has been married to Helen for 50 years. They have three grown-up daughters.
“Dad has worked tirelessly for the community, volunteering for a large number of Woking and Surrey-based groups and charities, including Woking Foodbank, the Lightbox, Woking Football Club, the Marjorie Richardson Centre, Goldsworth Park Community Action and Citizens Advice Woking,” Rachel added.
“He’s a long time supporter of Woking FC and has been going there regularly since first attending with his dad as a young boy.
“We are so proud of him and all the years he has dedicated to supporting different groups of people in and across the Woking area.”
Woking are further represented in the honours list by Angela Cogbill, also awarded a British Empire Medal “for services to children with special educational needs and adults with disabilities”.
