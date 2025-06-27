Fearless Girls Club opens its third after-school club in September at Knaphill Methodist Church Hall, running weekly on Tuesdays, 5.30pm to 7pm.
Sessions are open to girls aged 8–12, and bookings for the autumn term are via fearlessgirlsclub.co.uk/book-online. Clubs also run in Chobham and Sunninghill.
The sessions focus on boosting confidence, resilience and self-esteem through Club Quests – fun, research-based activities that help girls embrace their boldness and learn to know and love who they are.
Quest areas include knowing myself, leadership, being bold, resilience, speaking up, critical thinking, mind and body, friendships and digital world. Sessions are supported by older girls from local secondary schools, called Quest Leaders, who volunteer their time to role model fearlessness and leadership to club members.
The not-for-profit club was founded by two Chobham mums, Elle Wilks and Kate Cooper, to give girls the tools, confidence and courage to be themselves. Elle and Kate have been recognised in Premier Magazine’s Women to Watch 2025, and are finalists in the Surrey Business Awards 2025 Community Business of the Year category.
Elle says: “Girls are growing up in a world that can feel overwhelming, where confidence dips early and pressure creeps in fast. That’s why this age is so pivotal. Fearless Girls Club gives them space to explore who they are, ask questions, take up space and learn to feel proud of themselves.
“We’re helping them build the kind of self-belief and resilience that lasts into adulthood, so when life gets tough, they know how to handle it. Club is a place where they can learn to be and love themselves, and know they’re not alone.”
Since launching in January, the club has had consistently full sessions, growing waiting lists and regular messages of support from parents.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.