A Surrey film studio used by Netflix, the streaming giant behind hit shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Adolescence, will be made permanent after full planning permission was granted.
The site was originally approved on a short-term basis because of its green belt location, and Runnymede Borough Council’s desire to see the area eventually become an office hub as part of its Longcross Garden Village plan.
However, the cratering demand for office space, plus the growing rise of Netflix, saw the land be taken out of green belt – meaning the temporary restrictions no longer applied and its long-term future could be secured.
Officers told the Wednesday, 25 June meeting: “This building was erected in 2020 under a temporary permission and has been used continually since.
“Permission was granted originally for the building on a temporary basis for reasons of visual amenity and so as not to prejudice the ongoing phased redevelopment of the Longcross north site.
“Since then there has been a change in site circumstances in respect of the commercial redevelopment of the site.
“The building supports the existing studio use and therefore there are no reasons why the building can not remain on a permanent basis.”
The site was previously occupied by the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA) with many of its old buildings used by Netflix as film studios including buildings within Surrey Heath.
The Longcross North site, together with the former DERA land south of the M3 including Longcross Barracks, form the designated Longcross Garden Village and has been removed from the green belt through the 2030 Local Plan.
The building is near to the northern boundary within the wider Longcross North site.
The officer added: “The appearance of the building is appropriate in the context of the wider film studios site.”
The application was unanimously approved.
