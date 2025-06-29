The incident occurred in the area around Chertsey library on the evening of Friday, 27 June at approximately 7pm.
A 15-year-old girl was with a friend when they were approached by two males, one of whom later assaulted the girl.
The suspect is described as in his teens, with slicked back blonde hair. He was wearing a light-coloured jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.
Detective Sergeant Mihai Kerekes said: "Incidents of this nature are extremely concerning, and we want to reassure the public that a full investigation is underway to identify the person involved."
If you have any information that might assist the investigation, you can contact police on 101 quoting reference PR/45250077899.
You can also report it online here: www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.