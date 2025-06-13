Hampshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault at a bookmakers shop in Farnborough.
The incident happened around 7pm on June 3, when a member of staff was assaulted inside Betfred on Victoria Road. The victim suffered a facial injury.
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man captured in the CCTV image.
The man may have information that could assist with the investigation, and police are urging him—or anyone who recognises him—to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said:“If you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV or mobile phone footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250248919: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
