The Cobham theft occurred on Monday, January 13 at around 4.40pm. CCTV footage shows Jones browsing the Oakdene Parade store and speaking with a staff member before leaving. Around 20 minutes later, he returned with Grant-Mackenzie. While Jones distracted staff, Grant-Mackenzie approached a display near the entrance and used a tool to cut a security cable securing a Chanel Caviar handbag with silver hardware, before fleeing the store. The bag has not been recovered.