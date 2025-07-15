Surrey Police has launched Jog On, a county-wide initiative targeting harassment of women while running in public spaces.

The operation, which began in Reigate and Banstead and has now reached North Surrey, including Egham, sees plain-clothed female officers jogging in known hotspots. If harassed, support crews intervene and deal with offenders.

It follows a Surrey County Council survey of 450 women, which found 49 per cent had experienced street-based harassment but never reported it.

Modelled on night-time economy tactics, the initiative aims to stop predatory behaviour early. Uniformed officers have also been engaging with running clubs and groups like Redhill-based Wherever, Whenever Walks to share safety plans and hear concerns.

Inspector Jon Vale said harassment “won’t be tolerated”.