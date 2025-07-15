On Tuesday 8 July, Sir William Perkins’s School proudly celebrated its 300th anniversary with a headline performance by The Entitled Sons, the emerging English band formed in 2022.
“We were absolutely thrilled to welcome The Entitled Sons to our 300th birthday Jamboree,” said head Ms Debbie Picton.
“Our festival themed Jamboree was a celebration of our heritage, our community, and the incredible talent and potential of our young people. What an amazing experience for our students to have a live band performing on our school grounds”.
The band has quickly gained national attention for their authentic sound and powerful live performances.
This landmark event was a joyful fusion of music, community, and history, with the band bringing their signature energy and heartfelt sound to the stage where they combine live music with inspiring talks on mental health, wellbeing, and the importance of speaking up.
Their ability to connect with young audiences through both music and message makes a lasting impact.
Formed by four teenage brothers — Billy (keyboards), Charlie (lead vocals), Rafferty (guitar), Laurie (drums) — and their father Graham Swift (bass), The Entitled Sons rose to prominence with their authentic indie rock sound and powerful live performances.
Their music speaks to themes of resilience, creativity, and family — values that align closely with the spirit of Sir William Perkins’s School.
The event was a highlight of the school’s tercentenary celebrations, offering students and staff a memorable day of music and celebration.
Founded in 1725 by the wealthy Chertsey merchant Sir William Perkins, Sir William Perkins’s School has a proud 300-year history of providing an aspirational and forward-thinking education.
Originally established to serve the local community, the school has evolved into a leading independent co-educational day school for students aged 11–18.
For more about the band, visit: www.theentitledsons.com
For more information about the school, visit www.SWPS.org.uk
