The popular Knaphill Village Show returns on Saturday (19 July) at Mizens Miniature Railway, Barrs Lane GU21 2JW from 1pm to 5pm.
A fun-packed afternoon is promised including the Pandemonium Drummers and Dancers from the opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games and popular music group Local Pop Hero making their first appearance at the show.
Highlights include music performances by Ukeaholics and Scott No Fans and a workshop from Ukejam on how to play the ukulele.
Dance performances start with children from the Alexandra Dance Company followed by Belly Tricks and Chobham Morris Dancers
There are lots of children’s entertainment including Punch & Judy, a bouncy castle, penalty shoot-out and Koala Kids Parties. Mizens will be operating train rides throughout the afternoon.
Close to 40 stalls (including food) will be present and the Garibaldi will be on hand with a beer tent and BBQ.
A fun dog show starts from 1.30pm for registration run by Knaphill Vets, with the first class starting at 2.30pm.
There is free parking on site but the show can get full at peak times so there is a free minibus pick up from Dramatize (Vyne) centre starting at 12.45pm and returning from Mizens.
An admission fee of £5 is charged for families, £3 for adults and £2 for seniors. No pre-booking, just pay at the gates.
