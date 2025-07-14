Woking won 2-0 at Met Police in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Cards travelled with a 21-strong squad which included a trialist and several academy players.
Woking’s first nice move of the game saw Josh Osude pick out Sam Ashford, whose header was straight into the Met keeper’s arms.
Another good cross, this time from Jack Turner, found Ashford inside the box, but his prodded effort at goal was brilliantly saved by the keeper.
Osude was finding joy down the flank, and a cutback to Luke Hall saw the former Worksop man fire just over from inside the box with the first half nearing a close.
Ashford was fed beautifully by a through ball splitting the Met defence, but his low effort was stopped by the advancing keeper.
The first half came to an end with the Cards, as expected, having the majority of the ball and the chances, but unable to beat the impressive Met keeper or keep their cool in front of goal.
Woking made ten changes for the second half, with only Chinwike Okoli staying on the pitch.
After good work from Aiden O’Brien down the flank, Inih Effiong’s shot from close range was well blocked as the Met defence stood firm.
Somehow the Cards still couldn’t make the breakthrough with O’Brien denied again as well as Harry Beautyman on the rebound.
Finally, after 68 minutes, Woking had the opener when the initial shot from O’Brien was saved and Effiong had the simple task of tapping home from a yard.
Effiong would double his and Woking’s tally 15 minutes later when a superb cross from academy graduate Parkes gave him another simple finish.
That would be the last of the action as Woking ran out comfortable winners despite failing to convert a number of chances.
By William Bewsey
