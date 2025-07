Mayford Hall’s captain's team beat the president’s team 80-74. Davies and Morris beat Stevens and Boarer 18-10. Arabin-Jones and Blake lost 19-16 against Alderman and Ferraro. Lewington and Vernoum lost 23-5 against Merritt and Hames. Walker and Boarer beat Cryer and Hills 19-8. Wormald and Boarer beat Hills and Marshallsay 22-14.