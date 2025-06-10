Mayford Hall beat Westfield 73-56 in a shield match.
Hardwick, Marshallsay and Boarer beat Turner, Dunkin and Todd 21-8. Blake, Vernoum and Newton lost 21-11 against Milne, Lynch and Collyer. Stevens, Merritt and Boarer beat Osgood, Thelton and Atkin 20-13. Walker, Morris and Hames beat Calfe, Baden and Osgood 21-14.
Mayford Hall beat West End 71-48. Davies, Blake and Hames beat Shambrook, Shambrook and Woodley 21-14. Cousins, Bourne and Boarer beat Kneller, Davey and Woodley 15-11. Alderman, Challinor and Boarer beat Hartop, Hartop and Hill 17-13. Morris, Merritt and Cousins beat Ridley, Lee and Franklin 18-10.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.