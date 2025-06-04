Mayford Hall beat Woking Park 88-47. Lewington, Merritt and Hames beat Calder, Pragnell and Wells 23-15. Cousins, Bourne and Boarer beat Mobey, Taylor and Lowe 20-16. Blake, Vernoum and Cousins beat Fastiggi, Hale and Chapman 21-6. Morris, Newton and Boarer beat Rawson, Wilson and Smith 24-10.