Mayford Hall lost 80-76 against West Byfleet. Hardwick, Belcher and Boarer beat Kaye, Charlton and Hurry 18-14. Lewington, Marshallsay and Hames lost 16-15 against Mortimer, Willson and Kelly. Blake, Morris and Newton beat Habit, Maguire and Maguire 23-6. Stevens, Vernoum and Boarer lost 20-11 against Kaye, Atkins and Charlton. Wormald, Merritt and Boarer lost 24-9 against Kelly, Clements and Atkins.