Mayford Hall beat Merrow 67-57. Lewington, Vernoum and Hames beat Witiagar, Wills and Morris 20-10. Morris, Merritt and Boarer beat Head, Davis and Burgess 30-7. Heatley, Blake and Challinor lost 26-7 against Forster, Shorter and Wills. Alderman, Cryer and Newton lost 14-10 against Mead, Burburry and Mackrell.