Mayford Hall produced two impressive performances to earn two wins.
Mayford Hall beat Merrow 67-57. Lewington, Vernoum and Hames beat Witiagar, Wills and Morris 20-10. Morris, Merritt and Boarer beat Head, Davis and Burgess 30-7. Heatley, Blake and Challinor lost 26-7 against Forster, Shorter and Wills. Alderman, Cryer and Newton lost 14-10 against Mead, Burburry and Mackrell.
Mayford Hall beat Castle Green 99-37. Cousins, Marshallsay and Boarer beat Warner, Secrett and Matthews 26-8. Bourne, Bourne and Boarer beat Riden, Spicer and West 29-9. Davies, Vernoum and Hames beat Sampson, Secrett and Cabourne 19-16. Alderman, Merritt and Newton beat Jones, Warner and Davidson 25-4.