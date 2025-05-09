Knaphill Bowls Club are taking part in this year’s Bowls’ Big Weekend.
Bowls’ Big Weekend is returning for its fifth year and is set to be the biggest yet with more than 800 clubs signed up to take part.
Taking place from May 23 to May 26, the annual national event is designed to introduce more people to the sport of bowls, with clubs nationwide opening their doors for the bank holiday weekend, offering free taster sessions available to all ages and abilities. The weekend creates a welcoming atmosphere for returning players or those totally new to the game, but also offers a free day out for families.
Bowls’ Big Weekend is organised by Bowls England and is aiming to introduce 20,000 new people to the sport this year. A number of clubs in Surrey are ready to host, including Knaphill.
Since the introduction of Bowls’ Big Weekend more than 60,000 people have registered with their local clubs to take part.
Jon Cockcroft, Bowls England chief executive, said: “We’re so proud to be delivering our fifth Bowls’ Big Weekend over the Spring Bank Holiday. The event has grown year on year thanks to the incredible work of bowls clubs across our country and it is a key part of the recent growth of our sport.
“Bowls is a sport that can be played by all ages and abilities. It brings family and friends together and makes people healthier and happier. We encourage everybody to come down and give it a go. You will be assured of a warm welcome, you’ll meet some great people, and you’ll enjoy the simple challenge of getting that bowl close to the jack.”
Participation sign-ups are now open for Bowls’ Big Weekend.