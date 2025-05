Mayford Hall lost 74-36 against Old Dean. Paul Cousins, Angela Boarer and Bill Hames lost 30-10 against McCarthy, Butterworth and Stone. Pam Stevens, Daniela Cousins and Adam Boarer lost 21-17 against Pawley, McCarthy and Thayer. Kath Heatley, Kenah Cryer and Andrew Boarer lost 23-9 against Christie, Pawley and Turner.