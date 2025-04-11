Mayford Hall Bowls Club are holding an opening day from 2pm on Saturday, April 19.
All are invited, just bring a pair of flat shoes.
The club are behind Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane.
Mayford Hall have a busy outdoor season between April and September, playing friendly games home and away against other Surrey clubs.
The club’s ladies also play friendly games against local clubs.
Members stay connected during the winter with monthly social events.
Club night takes place on Mondays – all are welcome to come along from 6pm on Monday, April 28.
Mayford Hall offer half price membership to new bowlers for the first year.