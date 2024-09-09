Mayford Hall Bowls Club have held their finals weekend.
Because of the weather not all games were played, although a number of the finals were able to go ahead.
Steve Blake and Pauline Newton beat Bob Hills and Angela Boarer 25-6 in the Pairs final. Adam Boarer beat Carol Basgallop 102-68 in the Reg Lee final. Philip Bourne beat Allan Morris 21-13 in the Novices final. Andrew Boarer beat Angela Boarer 22-5 in the Wye final.
Paul Cousins beat Bill Wormald 21-20 in the Handicap final. Adam Boarer beat Bill Hames 23-6 in the George Eyles final. Andrew Boarer beat Carol Basgallop 12-2 in the Monica Dumbleton final.
