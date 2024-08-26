Mayford Hall lost 87-65 against Woking Park.
Blake, Watson and Hills lost 25-10 against Rawson, Hunt and Smith. Hills, Merritt and Boarer lost 23-18 against Travis, Dash and Dearing. Watson, Bourne and Boarer drew 19-19 against Mobey, Wilson and Newton. Newton, Hopkins and Hames lost 20-18 against Martin, Fastiggi and Hale.
Mayford Hall beat Heathervale 100-42. Boarer, Blake and Newton beat Punter, Thomas and Enticott 21-12. Hills, Morris and Taylor beat Clark, Kinge and Pope 23-14. Cryer, Merritt and Hills beat Clark, Chandler and Wright 29-10. Wormald, Hardwick and Hames beat Kinge, Kinge and Wright 27-6.
