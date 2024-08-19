Mayford Hall beat Westfield 68-52.

Stevens, Merritt and Taylor lost 20-11 against McIlhargey, Smith and Collyer. Watson, Hopkins and Basgallop beat McIlhargey, Duncan and Todd 16-8. Blake, Newton and Hames beat Osgood, Lynch and Atkin 24-9. Watson, Challinot and Cousins beat Barden, Cooke and Newman 17-15.

Mayford Hall beat Albury 52-49. Laffey, Merritt and Newton beat Waters, Goss and Chitty 17-16. Wormald, Belcher and Basgallop beat Parry, Palmer and Osgood 18-14. Cousins, Challinor and Hames lost 19-17 against McGuinness, Kennett and Edwards.

Mayford Hall Bowls Club have picked up some impressive wins (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)

Mayford Hall beat Cobham 49-42. Stevens, Merritt and Hames lost 16-14 against Hastings, Trayler and Griffin. Blake, Challinor and Hopkins beat Evans, Waddy and Gibson 18-14. Wormald, Bourne and Basgallop beat Worsfold, Gibson and Gilroy 17-12.