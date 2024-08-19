Stevens, Merritt and Taylor lost 20-11 against McIlhargey, Smith and Collyer. Watson, Hopkins and Basgallop beat McIlhargey, Duncan and Todd 16-8. Blake, Newton and Hames beat Osgood, Lynch and Atkin 24-9. Watson, Challinot and Cousins beat Barden, Cooke and Newman 17-15.