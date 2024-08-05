Cousins, Basgallop and Boarer beat Lock, Mould and Bennett 21-18. Hardwick, Merritt and Boarer lost 17-12 against MacKenzie, Newman and Lock. Laffey, Belcher and Hames lost 23-10 against White, Hardesty and Newman. Heatley, Watson and Hopkins beat Knight, White and Webber 13-11.