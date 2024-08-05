Mayford Hall lost 69-56 against Ewhurst.
Cousins, Basgallop and Boarer beat Lock, Mould and Bennett 21-18. Hardwick, Merritt and Boarer lost 17-12 against MacKenzie, Newman and Lock. Laffey, Belcher and Hames lost 23-10 against White, Hardesty and Newman. Heatley, Watson and Hopkins beat Knight, White and Webber 13-11.
Mayford Hall beat Farnham 79-46. Blake, Basgallop and Hames beat Phillips, Ash and Webster 24-12. Cousins, Watson and Boarer beat Vry, Rooth and Vry 24-7. Laffey, Ferraro and Boarer beat Maguire, Adams and Binfield 21-8. Watson, Merritt and Cousins lost 19-10 against Walker, Rooth and Fitchett.
The Ron Cheeseman triples internal competition was won by Alderman, Blake and Boarer.
Ron Cheeseman triples internal competition winners Mike Alderman, Steve Blake and Adam Boarer receive the trophy from life member and past president John Francis (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)