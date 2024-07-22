Mayford Hall Bowls Club had a mixed week of results.
Mayford Hall beat Whiteley Village 47-44. Heatley, Basgallop and Hames lost 19-13 against Guichard, Perry and Taylor. Watson, Watson and Boarer beat Lock, Hamilton and Corke 21-14. Laffey, Ferraro and Hills beat Allen, Stovold and Phillips 13-11.
Mayford Hall then lost 76-61 against Fleet Social. Hills, Basgallop and Bourne lost 24-11 against Millard, Benham and Holt. Wormald, Merritt and Hopkins beat Ristow, McArdle and Sunderland 16-11. Millard, Ferraro and Hames lost 25-11 against Eade, Freeman and Major. Laffey, Belcher and Hills beat Marsh, Collins and Bevins 23-16.