Mayford Hall lost 80-60 against Cranleigh. Steve Blake, Pauline Newton and Daniela Cousins lost 17-15 against O'Brien, Zanetti and Guy. Steve Lewington, Sheila Challinor and Andrew Boarer beat Todman, East and Carpenter 22-14. Sue Walker, Ray Merritt and Bill Hames lost 30-6 against Whitit, Wait and Palmer. Paul Cousins, Allan Morris and Adam Boarer lost 19-17 against Salvador, Mayne and Nunns.