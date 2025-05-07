Mayford Hall beat Whiteley Village 70-63.
Lewington, Stevens and Bourne beat Joyce, Smith and Wells 16-14. Walker, Merritt and Hames beat Beauchamp, Phillips and Guichard 18-14. Hartfield, Morris and Cousins beat Lock, Perry and Corke 24-10. Cousins, Blake and Boarer lost 25-12 against Sunter, Tredre and Sainthouse.
Mayford Hall lost 123-72 against Burpham. Lewington, Merritt and Newton lost their match 23-16. Cryer, Blake and Boarer beat Harrison, Thrumble and King 15-14. Wormald, Morris and Hames lost their match 25-15. Alderman, Stevens and Bourne lost their match 18-8. Hills, Belcher and Cousins lost their match 23-8. Thrumble, Hardwick and Hills lost their match 20-10.