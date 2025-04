Mayford Hall lost 73-69 against Shalford. Stevens, Hills and Cousins lost 23-16 against Mitchell, Davidson and Mitchell. Blake, Newton and Boarer beat Isenman, Holt and Longhurst 27-11. Hills, Merritt and Basgallop lost 28-8 against Mitchell, Davidson and Smith. Bourne, Bourne and Boarer beat Johnson, Simms-Handcock and Emery 18-11.