Carol Basgallop beat Daniela Cousins 21-17 in the Ray Bow final. Adam Boarer beat Paul Cousins 15-10 in the Oggy Cup final. Andrew Boarer beat Pauline Newton 22-4 in the Sara Farm final. Angela Boarer beat Carol Basgallop 21-20 in the Ladies’ Championship final. Andrew Boarer beat Chris Taylor 21-18 in the Men’s Championship final.