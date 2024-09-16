Mayford Hall have held their remaining clubs finals matches.
Carol Basgallop beat Daniela Cousins 21-17 in the Ray Bow final. Adam Boarer beat Paul Cousins 15-10 in the Oggy Cup final. Andrew Boarer beat Pauline Newton 22-4 in the Sara Farm final. Angela Boarer beat Carol Basgallop 21-20 in the Ladies’ Championship final. Andrew Boarer beat Chris Taylor 21-18 in the Men’s Championship final.
Mayford Hall beat Oatlands Park 86-43. Cryer, Basgallop and Hames beat Potter, Koehli and Stickney 25-8. Laffey, Merritt and Boarer beat Barton, Humble and Romero 33-4. Alderman, Stevens and Taylor lost 15-12 against Stevely, Barton and Griffin. Walker, Challinor and Hopkins drew 16-16 against Griffin, Smith and Koehli.
Men's Championship winner Andrew Boarer (left) with Mayford Hall Bowls Club president Bob Hills (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)