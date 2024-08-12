Mayford Hall beat Fleet Social 73-64.
Laffey, Blake and Hames drew 21-21 against Benham, Bissell and Bromelow. Hartfield, Heatley and Boarer lost 16-14 against Collins, Shrimpton and Luff. Alderman, Merritt and Basgallop lost 17-15 against Collins, Lange and Collins. Wormald, Ferraro and Cousins beat Pickup, Millard and Bevins 23-10.
Mayford Hall lost 89-71 against Oatlands Park. Blake, Walker and Cousins lost 25-12 against Koehli, Humble and O'Dell. Laffey, Watson and Boarer beat Davies, Stevens and Judd 23-21. Cousins, Merritt and Basgallop beat O'Dell, Smith and Godliman 16-13. Hardwick, Watson and Boarer lost 30-20 against Potter, Steveley and Farris.
Action from Mayford Hall Bowls Club's win against Fleet Social (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)