Mayford Hall lost 78-54 against Albury. Lewington, Merritt and Boarer lost 20-16 against Taylor, Edmundson and Goss. Wormald and Blake drew 12-12 against Edmundson and Kennett. Stevens, Vernoum and Bourne lost 30-9 against Cubitt, Palmer and Edwards. Hardwick, Marshallsay and Hames beat Hall, Walters and Plaistow 17-16.