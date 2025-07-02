Mayford Hall Bowls Club slipped to two defeats.
Mayford Hall lost 78-54 against Albury. Lewington, Merritt and Boarer lost 20-16 against Taylor, Edmundson and Goss. Wormald and Blake drew 12-12 against Edmundson and Kennett. Stevens, Vernoum and Bourne lost 30-9 against Cubitt, Palmer and Edwards. Hardwick, Marshallsay and Hames beat Hall, Walters and Plaistow 17-16.
Mayford Hall lost 72-70 against Westfield. Morris, Marshallsay and Boarer beat McIlhargey, Dunkin and Todd 25-16. Lewington, Ferraro and Hames lost 24-9 against Osgood, Rapley and Smith. Blake and Newton beat McIlhargey 20-15. Walker, Merritt and Vernoum lost 17-16 against Clark, Osgood and Atkin.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.