Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0146: Erection of a rear roof dormer and insertion of 3no front rooflights. 24 Rutson Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0507: Erection of front automated gates. 16 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
2025/0519: Development of site for the erection of a Class B8 (self-storage) use building arranged over ground, first and part second floors, landscaping, parking, servicing area and associated works. Land at the former, 105 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0473: Erection of a detached two-storey building for Class E(g)(ii), E(g)(iii), B2/B8 use, associated car parking and landscaping following the demolition of the existing building. Unit 2, Woking Business Park, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2025/0457: Erection of an open oak-framed porch to front elevation at ground floor, erection of first-floor front roof dormer with roof pitch over, and addition of roof pitches to existing front roof dormers. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
2025/0510: Installation of air source heat pump (ASHP). Cedar House, College Lane
2025/0463: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and erection of replacement single storey rear orangery extension. Greenoaks, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
Hoe Valley
2025/0505: Listed Building Consent for erection of a two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing single-storey extension (in association with section 73 application ref: PLAN/2025/0504). The Old House, 215 Old Woking Road
2025/0511: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for partial demolition of existing shared rear store and construction of a three metre single-storey rear extension. Almondbury, Carters Lane, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0479: Retrospective application for 1.7m high electric metal gate and 1.93m high brick piers. Murwood, 5 Woodham Road
2025/0513: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 2 Pinewood Cottages, Anthonys
Knaphill
2025/0514: Conversion of integral garage to habitable room with associated infill wall with window to front elevation. 6 Chequer Tree Close
2025/0377: Retrospective application for the creation of front hardstanding. 2 Brookwood Farm Drive
Pyrford
2025/0517: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of rear dormer window, insertion of 3no. new front rooflights and associated removal of chimney stack. 125 Lovelace Drive
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0655/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey rear extension. Pheasant Cottage, Windlesham Road, West End
25/0669/FFU: Erection of a rear dormer with Juliet balcony, including partial ridge height increase, and insertion of four roof lights to the front roof slope. 3 Burnet Close, West End
Chobham
25/0658/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing use of a building to a single dwelling house. East Building, Tanglewood, Scotts Grove Road
Lightwater
25/0647/FFU: Application for the part demolition of 3no. chimney breasts (retrospective),100mm increase to the main dwelling ridge height (retrospective), change in colour of roof tiles (retrospective) and the erection of an enclosed front porch. 151 Ambleside Road
25/0670/FFU: Erection of a single-storey front porch extension. 18 The Avenue
25/0671/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 2 (surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 25/0248/FFU for erection of a detached outbuilding (Retrospective). Hook Mill House, Hook Mill Lane
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0652/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (Plaster or Render) and condition 5 (External Mortar) attached to planning permission 24/0589/LLB for Listed building consent for the stabilisation of the chimney along with superstructure repairs and redecoration to main building. Pound Meadow, Pound Lane, Windlesham
25/0662/FFU: Erection of a rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory and garage and conversion of loft to habitable accommodation with dormers, new pitched roof with associated ridge and eaves height increase. Steep Hill Lodge, Steep Hill, Chobham 25/0657/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for the existing change of use of a building to a single dwelling house. West Annexe, Tanglewood, Scotts Grove Road
