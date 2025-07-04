Surrey Heath Borough Council is inviting local businesses to a special breakfast engagement session on Wednesday, 16 July (8.30am to 10.30am) at Camberley Theatre. The event will explore what the proposed changes to local government in Surrey could mean for your business, the economy, and our community.
The Government is currently consulting on a major reorganisation of councils in Surrey, the biggest proposed change to local government here in more than 50 years. This is a key opportunity for businesses to understand and influence how decisions will be made in the future.
At the session, senior councillors and officers from Surrey Heath will explain what local government reorganisation means, set out the different options being considered and show how you and your business can get involved.
There will be time for a Q&A session, so you can raise your concerns, ask questions, and find out what the proposals could mean for your operations, services, and the wider business landscape.
This consultation is the only formal opportunity for the public, including the business community, to share their views with the Government on how local services, planning, and investment decisions should be delivered in the future.
Surrey Heath Borough Council believes a model with three unitary authorities – North, East and West Surrey – will ensure that local government stays truly local. This approach is backed by nine of the 11 district and borough councils.
It would support the local economy and its business needs, ensure decision-makers remain connected to communities and provide clearer accountability and more responsive services.
The Government consultation is open until Tuesday 5 August.
Full details, including links to the consultation and supporting information, are available at the www.surreyheath.gov.uk website and by visiting surreylgrhub.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.