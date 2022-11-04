Runner takes on 5K challenge despite broken ankle

A SHEERWATER woman has completed a series of running challenges with her most formidable task.

Anne O’Neill was looking forward to rounding off the six-month sequence in the Great South 5K run, only to break an ankle in the build-up. Undaunted, she chose to tackle the assignment last month on crutches.

Anne O’Neill in her Epilepsy Action T-shirt and medal, catches her breath on the beach

It was the seventh time Anne had taken part in the Southsea-based run, one of a programme of events she took part in for numerous charities in memory of her family, including her mother Kathleen, sister Brigid and aunts Bridie and Rita.

“Unfortunately, five weeks before the run I broke my right ankle, which was painful, and it made it difficult to walk, so I had to use crutches and wear a boot to protect my ankle,” Anne said.

“I was prepared to try to do the 5K for Epilepsy Action because I raise funds for this charity every year in memory of my sister Brigid, and this was six weeks before the anniversary of her sudden passing on 27 November 2001.”

MIDDLE OF THE ROAD – Anne strides out gallantly in the Great South 5K

Anne and her friend, Brian, set off with the other competitors from Southsea Common, and as she made her way along the route she welcomed the cheers and clapping from spectators who encouraged her.

“I was very proud when I crossed the finishing line thinking of Brigid looking down on me,” said Anne, who raised £200.

This was not the first time Anne had taken part in the Great South Run in difficult circumstances.

“I did the 10-mile run in a wheelchair in 2007, two weeks after a bunion operation,” Anne said. “It was for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of my auntie Anne, with my friends Brian and John pushing my wheelchair. Then in 2018, I completed the 5K after having a right-knee replacement.”

In the last six months, Anne has taken part in the Westminster Mile, the London 10,000, the Race for Life and the Big Mile.

As well as Epilepsy Action, she has raised money for the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) and a cancer charity.

* TO donate, visit justgiving.com/anneoneillcharity.