Back on song with Games Maker Choir for celebration concert

AN ENTHUSIASTIC volunteer, who gives hours of her time to local and national events, is taking part in a concert to mark the tenth anniversary of a choir set up for helpers at the London Olympics and other big sporting championships.

Sue Lewis-Badgett began volunteering after she retired from a career in banking by joining Horsell Care, which runs errands and makes home visits to support the elderly and disabled in the village where she lived for many years.

The Games Maker Choir at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year

Sue, who grew up in Camberley and has been living in Woking for more than 30 years, also volunteered for Knaphill Care, which covers the whole GU21 postcode area.

She successfully applied to be a volunteer at the 2012 Olympics and, because of her background in management, was made a team leader in events services.

“I was based at Wimbledon for the tennis,” Sue said.

“Andy Murray very kindly signed my accreditation card when he won his gold medal and then I did the Paralympics and was based at the Olympic Park at Eton Manor where the wheelchair tennis took place.”

She described the experience as “fabulous” adding, “signing up for the Olympics was the best thing I ever did, because, from that, all sorts of things have followed.”

This has included working at the Velodrome in London during the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Sue also joined the Games Maker Choir, which was started at the London Olympics 2012 by Victoria Verbi, a 21-year-old volunteer.

Sue Lewis-Badgett

The choir sang in the bandstand at Olympic Park and was then invited to join the parade at the closing ceremony, singing as they walked.

The choir has since performed more than 80 times at some of the biggest sporting events in the country, including the World Athletics Championship, the rugby union and league world cups and the European Hockey Championships.

It has also performed at BBC Sport Relief, has recorded two charity singles at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, and took part in a flash mob with the comic actress Miranda Hart.

The choir, which has members from across the country, rehearses once a month in Clapham, South London.

“I’ve made good friends there,” Sue said.

She hadn’t sung in public since a school performance with her twin sister when they were about 10.

“You don’t need to audition. You just need to be able to hold a note. We’ve progressed very much since the start,” Sue said.

The choir sings a variety of songs, including national anthems in their home languages, without notes.

“We also sing popular songs, such as Something Inside So Strong.”

The choir is now managed by Liz Stainthorpe, who said: “Ten years has flown by, but the choir has gone from strength to strength. It is considered an extended family to many, which was really felt during the pandemic when we were not able to sing together in person for over 18 months.”

Sue and the rest of the choir are set to perform at the tenth anniversary concert at St John’s Church, Hyde Park on Saturday (8 October) at 7pm.

One of the latest songs in their repertoire is Here’s to the Heroes which has been used in praise of the NHS and emergency services workers, especially during the pandemic.

Sue has been a volunteer at COVID vaccination centres since they were opened and is currently working at the one in the Woking United Reform Church.

She said one of the most enjoyable aspects of volunteering is the great camaraderie.

“You make lots of new friends and meet people from all different walks of life,” Sue said. “Everyone is there for the same reason, to help other people.”

She recommends volunteering and joining a choir: “They are both good for the soul.”

To buy tickets for the concert, visit https://gamesmakerchoirtenyearconcert.eventbrite.co.uk.