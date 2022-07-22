Man dies after fire in flat

POLICE officers want to speak to anyone who has information about a fire in Knaphill which caused the death of a 65-year-old man.

The blaze broke out in a ground-floor flat in Raglan Road at around 9.35am on Thursday last week.

The police closed Raglan Road while firefighters dealt with the blaze in a ground-floor flat Photo by Sunny Angel

A man believed to be the tenant, who has not been named, was taken to hospital by an air ambulance helicopter with serious injuries. Surrey Police said that he died on Monday.

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion before the emergency services arrived to find the flat on fire. Shards of glass were scattered across the road following the incident.

The building in Raglan Road in which a man was fatally injured when a fire started Photo by Sunny Angel

Detective Sergeant Steve Bullard said this week: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing, but we do not believe there was any third party involvement.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and has any information or dash-cam footage, we would ask that you get in touch with us.”

A spokesman for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said: “In total, six fire engines were sent to Raglan Road, the first arriving at the scene around 9.45am.

“A fire had broken out in the lower floor of a domestic building, which went on to cause approximately 100 to 200 square metres of damage.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number PR/45220075242. Call 101 or make a report via www.surrey.police.uk.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.