Hospice holding recruitment days to join its team

A WIDE range of paid jobs will be offered to local people attending two recruitment days at Woking Hospice in Goldsworth Park.

The open days are this Thursday 14 July from 2pm to 7pm, and Saturday 16 July from 10am to 1pm, with roles available across the business, encompassing clinical, retail, fundraising and facilities.

Woking & Sam Beare Hospice staff take on a number of roles, ranging from clinical to maintenance to fundraising

Marian Imrie, CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our doors again and welcome visitors to our recruitment open days.

“The hospice has a passionate and dedicated team who work together to provide specialist care to our community and our services are growing and evolving so it is an exciting time to join us.

“Whether you are a nurse, a fundraiser or a manager at one of our charity shops we work together to make a difference to the lives of our patients and their loved ones.”

Staff at the Woking and Sam Beare Hospices charity book shop

Staff benefits include wellbeing days, free car parking, discount in the café, discounted complementary therapies and flexible working.

Marie Howse, the senior marketing manager, said: “People can come in and meet members of staff, have a chat with them, have some light refreshments, and find out what it is like to work at the hospice, what benefits there are and what opportunities are available.

“The hospice is now opening up again properly. We’ve been able to stop wearing masks.

“It’s the first opportunity in a few years to be able to open our doors and invite people in because there is nothing better than talking to people face to face about what we do, with people that work here.”

* FOR more information, visit www.wsbhospices.co.uk/news/join-our-team-and-develop-your-career/ or email recruitment@wsbhospices.co.uk