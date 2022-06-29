Dame Laura Davies guest of honour at West Byfleet Golf Club

WEST Byfleet Golf Club recently welcomed Dame Laura Davies as the guest of honour at an exhibition match to celebrate the opening of the enhanced course.

Laura, who is widely regarded as the best player Britain has produced in women’s golf, was part of a four-ball group that included Wales amateur international Kath O’Connor, Keith Waters, the chief operating officer of the PGA European Tour, and Nick Flynn, the club champion. Laura and Keith played Kath and Nick.

TEE TIME – (left to right) Keith Waters, Kath O’Connor, Dame Laura Davies and Nick Flynn before their exhibition match at West Byfleet Golf Club

Dozens of members encouraged the players as they followed them around the highly regarded course in the sunshine and occasional squally showers.

The 18 holes have been remodelled as part of a £360,000 investment to provide an enjoyable test for players of all abilities; the length has been increased by 330 yards to 6,531 yards, while the par remains at 70.

In addition, 55 new and refurbished bunkers have been built and 11 greens have been improved.

Laura, a member of the club for more than 40 years and an honorary life member, said: “Today is about the club, not me.

“I’m here to have fun with my playing partners on a course where there have been big changes, in particular the added length and the positioning of bunkers, so tactics on each hole have to be spot on.”

However, it was Kath and Nick who won by a comfortable 6&5.

The club, which is celebrating its centenary, was formed when Hugh Locke King sold Bleakdown Golf Club, which he had founded in 1906, to its members.

The name of the club was changed and the first 72 members of West Byfleet Golf Club were elected at a meeting of the board of directors on 7 June 1922. The thriving club now has 750 members.