Tree planting marks Queen’s jubilee

A TREE was planted on Plough Green in the centre of Byfleet village last week to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event realised the vision of resident Jean Smith, who as part of the Byfleet Amenities Group works tirelessly to help the community.

PUTTING DOWN ROOTS – Pupils from St. Mary’s Primary School join residents and guests to help plant a cherry tree on Plough Green in Byfleet Village

Twelve children from St. Mary’s Primary School in Byfleet, accompanied by headmistress Jaqueline Chambers, helped to plant the tree and would grow as the tree grows – an appealing legacy.

Tessa Westlake represented the Byfleet Heritage Society and the Deputy Mayor of Woking, Cllr Saj Hussain, were present, and residents also came along to celebrate the occasion.

The tree planted was a flowering cherry, or prunus x subhirtella autumnalis rosea, to complement the existing cherry trees planted on the green many years ago.

Jean and her husband, Brian, were delighted that the ceremony went ahead.

After a series of speeches, the children each placed soil on the tree’s roots to officially plant it. Everyone else was then invited to do the same, which was followed by a round of applause.

Ward councillor Amanda Boote said: “It was a lovely spring day and I was so thrilled to be able to help Mrs Smith’s dream come true. What a wonderful idea to plant a tree to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, such a momentous occasion.

“The children of St. Mary’s Primary School were delighted to be able to join us, and one was heard to comment how nice it was to be able to miss lessons for a short while!

“We will be holding lots of events in the village to mark the Queen’s Platinum year, including a picnic on Plough Green on Friday 3 June. All are invited to come along.

“Our thanks go to Serco and to Woking Borough Council for helping to make the tree planting possible today.”