Little Bakers raise another £1,000 for Ukraine

A CHILDREN’S cookery group raised another £1,000 to help displaced families in Ukraine with a cake sale at Mayford Athletic Football Club last Sunday.

Little Bakers, Big Hearts’ total contribution to the cause now stands at £6,000.

TEAM PHOTO – The Little Bakers with the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, and his wife Sarah, and Geoff Newman, chairman of Mayford Athletic Football Club

“We estimate around 300 people attended the cake sale at Mayford,” said Alexandra Ribeiro Magula, whose 10-year-old daughter, Laura, came up with the idea of baking to raise funds for charity.

“We are pleased to say that we raised £1,041.02 on the day, which means a lot of food for those in need.

“Our Little Bakers worked hard but always with a smile on their face. They baked for the event, helped with distributing leaflets, sold cakes and went to Morrisons for food shopping.

Judy Moore buying a cake from Andrea Rebello and Laura. Judy is a reader for the Woking Talking Newspaper and read the story in last week’s News & Mail

“Sunday was very special for us. We felt so honoured with the visit of the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux and his wife, Sarah, who spent the day with us and helped a lot. What a lovely, hands-on couple.

“Dozens of wonderful people joined forces to help at Mayford: some donated beautiful cakes, others helped with the organisation and sales, and lots of generous people bought cakes.

“After Mayford, some of us headed to Woking Park for another cake sale, and others went to Morrisons supermarket, with the Lord-Lieutenant and Sarah, to buy food with the funds raised.

“They filled up trolleys with food and helped with loading the van.

“We purchased nine trolleys of food and baby supplies, then drove to Fairoaks Airport to donate to Souls4Good, who will take the food to Ukraine.

SWEET TREATS – Druthi and Aarav with their cakes

“The Lord-Lieutenant and his wife saw lots of volunteers working hard at the airport, sorting out and packing the donations that will be going to Ukraine this week.

“What a brilliant and unforgettable day it was.

“Thank you to all for your generous donations, either at the sales or via our GoFundMe page, and to the News & Mail for its support and helping to publicise our cake sales.

“And to the Little Bakers’ grown-ups’ committee who work with me, Alcione Aina, Andrea Rebello, Annika Pieridou, Karina Marsh and Hellen Candey.”

The Little Bakers have a further sale planned for the McLaren Technology Centre at the end of the month, the date to be confirmed.

* FOR more information, and links to the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, to join in or to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/little-bakers-big-hearts?qid=2a6289522993f080534b7645b87b4c36