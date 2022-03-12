Rising to the challenge and learning new skills

ABOUT 500 Scouts, Explorer Scouts and Guides and Leaders recently spent a weekend at the Bentley Copse Activity Centre Frost Camp, in Shere.

FUN AND GAMES – Scouts and Guides enjoy weekend activities at Bentley Copse Activity Centre

The camp had been postponed from January because of Omicron, and was nearly cancelled again because of recent storms.

One scout becomes a human wrecking ball

However, thanks to the service crew, the site was made safe for the weekend to go ahead.

Service crew member Neil Wibberley said: “It was great to see the young people having such fun outdoors. It is giving Scouting some normality in these times and they are all learning new skills for life.”

Scouts from 8th Woking and 1st Knaphill joined Scouts and Guides from as far afield as Dorking, Reigate, Haywards Heath, Farnham and Milford to enjoy a weekend of activities which included laser clay pigeon, tree climbing, air pistols, crate stacking, tomahawk throwing, pedal go-karting, laser tag and Jacob’s ladder.

In the evening there was a campfire and silent disco.

No camp is complete without a campfire

Harrison, aged 12, a Scout from Woking, said: “I enjoyed spending time with my friends in my Scout group. I liked the Go Karting as I like Formula One racing”.

Other enthusiastic reactions came from Noah, aged 14, and Josie, aged 12.

Noah said: “This activity camp gave us the freedom to do the activities we wanted to do and when. I enjoyed tree climbing and the cave maze as I found these challenging.”

Josie added: “I enjoyed the freedom too, and I liked the crate stacking best.”