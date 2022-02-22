A reset for Woking town centre

WOKING town centre is being rebranded as Victoria Place, which takes in the existing shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres and the tower block, retail and leisure redevelopment that is soon to open.

The new name encompasses the Woking Shopping complex that takes in The Peacocks and Wolsey Place centres and the housing, hotel and businesses of the new Victoria Square.

CGI picture of the entrance to the new Victoria Square retail and leisure development

Signs are now being put up at the redevelopment, which is due to open in the spring following construction delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for repairs to faulty cladding on the 23-storey Hilton Hotel.

The two residential towers of 32 and 34 floors, with a total of 400 apartments for rent, have been named The Marches and are now being marketed.

A 50,000 square feet Marks & Spencer store is at the heart of the redevelopment, where there will also be branches of Gail’s Bakery, Moss Bros menswear, Skechers sports and leisure shoes and The Gym Group.

The internal atrium at Victoria Square has been named Henry Plaza in honour of Henry Cawsey, who was a district and borough councillor for West Byfleet and a former Mayor of Woking.

Another prestigious arrival at Victoria Square will be The Italia Conti Conservatoire, a performing arts institution that is combining its current three locations in a new headquarters in Woking.

A Woking Superbowl in the complex will have a bowling alley, Laser Quest, pool tables, party rooms, bar and diner – similar facilities to the town’s Big Apple entertainment complex which is on a site targeted for redevelopment.

Explaining the adoption of the name Victoria Place, Woking Shopping centre manager John-Paul Jackson said: “The aim is to simplify and streamline the communications about the shopping offer in Woking and also to integrate the hotel and residential elements within one single brand.

“Shoppers will start to see Victoria Place signage appearing on the building during February as we move away from Woking Shopping and we start to explain more about the new retail and entertainment line-up that’s taking shape.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to reset people’s view about Woking, so the launch of Victoria Place is an important milestone for the town.”