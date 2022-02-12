Busted’s Matt finds the recipe for success

BUSTED’S Matt Willis returns home to Woking as Dr Pomatter in Waitress, which runs at the New Victoria Theatre from Monday to Saturday next week, 14 to19 February.

Matt Willis as Dr Pomatter and Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna in Waitress Photo by Johan Persson

Matt – who attended Woking High School – will be back on familiar ground as he joins Chelsea Halfpenny (Casualty, Emmerdale, 9 to 5 the Musical) as Jenna in the smash hit romantic musical comedy.

Best known as a member of the double Brit Award-winning band, Matt is no stranger to the musical theatre stage. His West End credits include Fiyero in Wicked, Nick Hurley in Flashdance and most recently Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.