Care home named for historical local link

THE Byfleet Heritage Society helped to do the honours when chairman Jim Allen cut the ribbon at a naming ceremony for a new state-of-the-art development.

Charrington Manor Care Home, which is due to open in Hobbs Close this month, has been named after a suggestion by the society.

CUTTING EDGE – Lesley Loizou, regional community relations manager at Charrington Manor, and Jim Allen, chairman of the Byfleet Heritage Society, at the naming ceremony

Its members chose the name as a tribute to one of the area’s longest-serving and best-known residents, Charles Edward Nicholas Charrington.

The Charrington family owned one of the oldest breweries in the UK, founded in London’s East End in 1766.

Jim was delighted to visit Charrington Manor to officially name the home and open the new marketing suite.

He said: “We are pleased that the name of Charrington has been chosen for the new building, maintaining a link with the history of the Broadoaks site, and we are delighted to be involved in the official opening of the marketing suite.”

The Charrington family owned Broadoaks estate, where the new care home is located, between 1911 and 1946. It was later sold to the MOD, who occupied the land until 1997.

Today, the site has a new purpose caring for the elderly and creating up to 60 jobs.

Regional community relations manager Lesley Loizou has worked in the elderly care sector for the last 14 years and has pledged the home’s support to the community.

She said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to open a home in such a lovely area which has such a strong sense of local community.

“We have felt really welcomed by our neighbours, and we look forward to playing a part in the community. The home feels particularly special.

“Just as the Charrington family maintained a philanthropic ideology, the team at Charrington Manor are keen to keep up this approach by hosting interesting talks and events that will benefit local groups and individuals.”

She said the focus was now on recruiting the right team. The company is particularly interested to hear from nursing professionals, as well as people with catering, lifestyle and wellbeing, housekeeping, reception, maintenance and administration backgrounds.

Lesley added: “We are looking for individuals who are as passionate as we are about providing the very highest quality of care to older members of the community. If you are a kind, compassionate and dedicated person we want to hear from you.”

Charrington Manor, part of the award-winning Hamberley Care Homes group, will eventually be home to 80 residents.

The leading-edge home will include full en-suite bedrooms throughout, spacious café bistro, private dining room, hair salon and nail bar, activity room/bar, cinema, spacious resident lounges, dining rooms and quiet lounges.

As part of the company’s COVID-19 safeguarding policy, a dedicated visiting room for families has been created in case of further lockdowns. Residents will be able to meet their loved ones in a safe, warm, and comfortable environment.

For information about Charrington Manor Care Home, call 01932-626038, email

enquiries@hamberleycarehomes.co.uk or visit www.hamberleycarehomes.co.uk.