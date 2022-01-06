Athletes and unsung heroes recognised in sports awards

THE annual Sport Woking Awards have been announced, recognising the achievements of Woking’s sporting elite and celebrating those involved in helping others to achieve their personal best.

Councillor Colin Kemp, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure and cultural services, said: “The Sport Woking Awards are for teams and individuals who are at the top of their game or excelling in their chosen discipline.

Joint winners, Michelle Hammans and Craig Kurn, from Meadow Sports FC with Matt Clifford from award sponsor Seymours Woking

They are also for the unsung heroes of sport – the coaches, referees, groundsmen, club treasurers – who inspire and create opportunities for participation, whether that’s at a recreational, amateur or professional level.

“Without these passionate and dedicated individuals, we wouldn’t have such a diverse and flourishing sports scene in Woking, and I was really impressed with the variety of nominations received, representing a broad spectrum of sporting activities.

“Judging was very difficult because there were so many worthy candidates. I would like to congratulate all of our nominees for their achievements and to say well done to all seven of our award category winners, who this year, also receive some very generous prizes courtesy of our award sponsors.”

Sprinter Tyler Panton was named Woking’s 2021 Sports Personality of the Year for his rapid progression on the athletics track.

Winner Tyler Panton with Boz Ahmic from award sponsor Boz’s Fruit & Veg

Tyler, a member of Woking Athletics Club, regularly records 100m and 200m sprint times of 10.6 seconds and 21.5 seconds respectively. He has won gold in the 100m at the Surrey County, SEAA and ESAA championship events, and bronze at the England Athletics National Championships.

His performance on the international stage has been impressive, finishing third in the 100m at the Loughborough International and the Manchester International athletic events. Based on his 2021 performance, Tyler is currently ranked 11th in the UK for both the 100m and 200m distances, out of a pool of 411 athletes.

His big goal for 2022 is to get selected for the World U20 Championships due to be held in Colombia in August.

Sport Woking Awards winners:

Sports Personality of the Year

Winner: Tyler Panton, 100m and 200m sprinter, Woking Athletics Club

Sponsored prize: £250 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Winner: Rhys Conlon, climber, GB Climbing

Sponsored prize: £150 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg

Inclusive Sports Award

Winner: Woking Gymnastics Club for its disability programme

Sponsored prize: Annual gym membership courtesy of Freedom Leisure

Outstanding Service to Sport

Joint winners: Michelle Hammans and Craig Kurn, Meadow Sports FC

Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking

Community Contribution of the Year

Winner: Remy Pattenden, Woking Netball League

Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking

Team of the Year

Winner: Woking Girls U11 Schools District Football Team

Sponsored prize: VIP match day experience courtesy of Woking Football Club

Health and Wellbeing Champion

Winner: Yasmeen Quyyum for sharing her personal fitness journey to inspire others

Sponsored prize: £100 voucher and a free annual Tennis in Woking membership courtesy of Woking Borough Council

Award winners were also presented with a personalised trophy and a pair of Nova cinema tickets.

For more information about the Sport Woking Awards, visit www.woking.gov.uk/sportsawards

To see more details and pictures of all the award winners, get the 6 January edition of the News & Mail, in shops now