Athletes and unsung heroes recognised in sports awards

THE annual Sport Woking Awards have been announced, recognising the achievements of Woking’s sporting elite and celebrating those involved in helping others to achieve their personal best.
Councillor Colin Kemp, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure and cultural services, said: “The Sport Woking Awards are for teams and individuals who are at the top of their game or excelling in their chosen discipline.
They are also for the unsung heroes of sport – the coaches, referees, groundsmen, club treasurers – who inspire and create opportunities for participation, whether that’s at a recreational, amateur or professional level.
“Without these passionate and dedicated individuals, we wouldn’t have such a diverse and flourishing sports scene in Woking, and I was really impressed with the variety of nominations received, representing a broad spectrum of sporting activities.
“Judging was very difficult because there were so many worthy candidates. I would like to congratulate all of our nominees for their achievements and to say well done to all seven of our award category winners, who this year, also receive some very generous prizes courtesy of our award sponsors.”
Sprinter Tyler Panton was named Woking’s 2021 Sports Personality of the Year for his rapid progression on the athletics track.
Tyler, a member of Woking Athletics Club, regularly records 100m and 200m sprint times of 10.6 seconds and 21.5 seconds respectively. He has won gold in the 100m at the Surrey County, SEAA and ESAA championship events, and bronze at the England Athletics National Championships.
His performance on the international stage has been impressive, finishing third in the 100m at the Loughborough International and the Manchester International athletic events. Based on his 2021 performance, Tyler is currently ranked 11th in the UK for both the 100m and 200m distances, out of a pool of 411 athletes.
His big goal for 2022 is to get selected for the World U20 Championships due to be held in Colombia in August.
Sport Woking Awards winners:
Sports Personality of the Year
Winner: Tyler Panton, 100m and 200m sprinter, Woking Athletics Club
Sponsored prize: £250 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Winner: Rhys Conlon, climber, GB Climbing
Sponsored prize: £150 and a basket of fruit courtesy of Boz’s Fruit & Veg
Inclusive Sports Award
Winner: Woking Gymnastics Club for its disability programme
Sponsored prize: Annual gym membership courtesy of Freedom Leisure
Outstanding Service to Sport
Joint winners: Michelle Hammans and Craig Kurn, Meadow Sports FC
Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking
Community Contribution of the Year
Winner: Remy Pattenden, Woking Netball League
Sponsored prize: £100 courtesy of Seymours Woking
Team of the Year
Winner: Woking Girls U11 Schools District Football Team
Sponsored prize: VIP match day experience courtesy of Woking Football Club
Health and Wellbeing Champion
Winner: Yasmeen Quyyum for sharing her personal fitness journey to inspire others
Sponsored prize: £100 voucher and a free annual Tennis in Woking membership courtesy of Woking Borough Council
Award winners were also presented with a personalised trophy and a pair of Nova cinema tickets.
