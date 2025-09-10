Byfleet residents are celebrating this week after the successful completion of a six-year fundraising effort to restore the Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church steeple.
The £50,000 project has been a true community achievement, driven by dozens of local volunteers, fundraisers and donors. Among them was architect João Lopez, a disability and heritage specialist who lives locally.
Not only did Mr Lopez provide the essential expertise, he also made one of the largest contributions to the project by waiving his £10,000 fee.
“It’s been an amazing project,” said Mr Lopez. “Starting off in 2018 it seemed an impossible goal.”
Former rector, the Revd John McCabe, who has now retired, recalled the challenge of raising such a sum in Byfleet
“This is not a community where funds for such projects are readily on hand, and it has taken a massive effort from many dozens of volunteers to get to the finish line,” he said.
“At one point we thought the whole project was in danger – because generous local bat society volunteers had found a resident common pipistrelle – but special provision was made. It’s a wonderful thank-you moment to so many.”
The work revealed fascinating details of the spire’s history. The steeple, in the splay foot style popular in the 14th century, was originally covered in oak shingles until at least 1911, before being replaced with Canadian cedar shingles in the mid-20th century.
The latest restoration used new Canadian cedar shingles, expected to last another 75 years. Contractors also discovered historic pencil marks left by earlier builders high inside the steeple.
The project was originally prompted by severe squirrel damage. Unsurprisingly, squirrels featured heavily in fundraising campaigns. To guard against future problems, stainless steel mesh has now been fitted to all four corners of the spire.
The path to raising £50,000 saw plenty of creativity. Parishioners hosted a 1940s tea party, the Friends of St Mary’s Church team – led by Nick Bradshaw with Bryan Briggs, Chris Glasow and Jim Allen – took on the bulk of the workload, and Amanda Boote (now mayor of Woking) was also a major contributor.
Byfleet United Charity, a legacy from the Gardner family, and support from Greg Wheeler and the Brooklands Sinfonia Orchestra added to the total. Byfleet Parish Day made its own contribution, while Mr McCabe even raised £3,300 by not coming last in the World Biathle and Triathle Championships in Madeira in 2022.
Project co-ordinator Nigel Prior enhanced the weathervane and cockerel, which now gleams above the steeple and even moves as intended.
Nature conservation played a part too. Contractors AE Hughes created a special “bat tile” to allow roosting without risk to the spire.
With the support of Natural England, surveys recorded several species in the churchyard, including common and soprano pipistrelles, Nathusius’ pipistrelle, serotine, and brown long-eared bats.
The results have been warmly welcomed by villagers. Local Parkrunner Chris Axe summed up the mood
“The Steeple looks amazing, it’s really something great to be proud of in Byfleet,” he said.
The new Rector, the Revd Chris Cozier, joined in the celebrations:
“I’m thrilled with the result and really happy to join in the celebrations – really well done to all,” he said.
The steeple was last restored 75 years ago.
