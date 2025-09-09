Westfield are gearing up for an historic FA Cup tie.
The Yellas are looking forward to a mouthwatering tie at home to National League South outfit Horsham in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday (3pm).
Westfield are hoping to attract a club-record crowd for Saturday’s match at Woking Park.
Westfield chairman Steve Perkins has called on the community to rally round the club and show their support.
“We’re hoping and expecting to have a big crowd for our FA Cup tie on Saturday,” said Perkins.
“We’re playing Step Two opposition, so it will be one of the biggest games in the club’s history.
“We will go into the game as underdogs, but we are in good form at the moment and have nothing to lose.
“We’re expecting Horsham to bring a few hundred fans as it’s not far for them to travel, and we’d love to have plenty of home support.
“With Woking playing away at Yeovil Town on Saturday, it would be great if any Woking fans who aren’t making the trip to Yeovil could come and support us.”
