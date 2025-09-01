Westfield sealed their place in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round with a 2-0 win at home to Kent-based Sheppey United in a closely-fought encounter on Saturday.
It was the home side that started the better of the two and they took the lead after just four minutes – Nathan Rogers managing to slip the ball past Sheppey keeper Adam Molloy from a tight angle.
The Field then began to dominate proceedings, playing high up the pitch and dispossessing the visitors with ease, but just couldn’t find the second goal they were looking for.
Sheppey managed to make their way back into the game and make it at least competitive, but a lack of cutting edge saw the Field grow in confidence again and, had it not been for some chances that went wide of the mark, the home side could have been further ahead at half-time.
The second half saw the visitors really bring the game to Westfield, but the lack of cutting edge that cursed them in the first half returned for the second.
The second goal arrived in the 85th minute, with the Field launching an excellent counter-attack through Sekou Toure, who burst down the right-hand channel before putting a ball into the box which was flicked into the back of the net by Rogers to seal the win.
Westfield have been drawn at home to National League South side Horsham in the second qualifying round.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.